Rs 1,000 notes coming back, Rs 2,000 notes to be discontinued by Govt from January 1? Here is what you need to know

New Delhi: Recently a social media post has become viral online where it is being claimed that Indian currency notes of Rs 1,000 denomination is coming back. The fake message further states that currency notes of Rs 2,000 will also be discontinued by Govt from 1 January 2023.

Meanwhile, Busting the fraudulent message, PIB has said that this message is FAKE. PIB also said that Viral videos on social media are claiming that from January 1, new Rs 1,000 notes are going to come and Rs 2,000 notes will be returned to the banks is infact fake news. PIB has also urged people to not forward such misleading messages.

सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल वीडियों में दावा किया जा रहा कि 1 जनवरी से 1 हजार का नया नोट आने वाले हैं और 2 हजार के नोट बैंकों में वापस लौट जाएंगे। #PIBFactCheck



ये दावा फर्जी है।



कृपया ऐसे भ्रामक मैसेज फॉरवर्ड ना करें। pic.twitter.com/rBdY2ZpmM4 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) December 16, 2022

PIB from time to time advises that people should not click any such suspicious links being sent over as a viral message.

How to get messages fact-checked by PIB

If you get any such suspicious message, you can always know its authenticity and check if the news is for real or it is a fake news. For that, you need to send the message to https://factcheck.pib.gov.in. Alternatively you can send a WhatsApp message to +918799711259 for fact check. You can also send your message to pibfactcheck@gmail.com. The fact check information is also available on https://pib.gov.in.