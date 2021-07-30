Rs 3 lakh coverage for damage caused by natural calamities –Check details of Modi govt's Home Insurance scheme

New Delhi: The Narendra Modi government is reportedly preparing to launch a Home Insurance Scheme, thereby giving benefits to those people whose houses have been damaged by natural calamities like heavy rains, flood, earthquake to name a few.

As per Zee Business sources, the government will provide insurance coverage of Rs 3 lakh under the Home Insurance Scheme. Also Rs 3 lakh each will be given to two members of the family availing the personal accident cover policy, Zee Business sources said.

The Home Insurance scheme will be patched with general insurance companies and its premium will be linked to the bank account of the people. Sources further added that the general insurance companies have given their quotation on per policy premium which the government wants to be halved. While the general insurance companies want above Rs 1,000 per policy premium, the government wants to keep the premium of this policy close to Rs 500.

The Modi Government runs following major socially oriented Insurance Schemes

Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana(PMJJBY)

Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana(PMSBY)

Life Cover under Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY)

Varishtha Pension Bima Yojana

Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY)

Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana (PMVVY)

Restructured Weather Based Crop Insurance Scheme (RWBCIS)

Additionally, in its fight against COVID19, the government had already extended the ‘Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP) Insurance Scheme for Health Workers Fighting COVID-19’ for one year with effect from April 04 2021.

