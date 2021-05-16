RTO comes at home! Here’s how you can apply for DL, RC, and other services online

New Delhi: Taking note of the rising Covid-19 cases across the country, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has introduced new guidelines, allowing applicants to apply to renew a Driving License or a Registration Certificate in the comfort of their home.

Overall, 18 RTO-related services can be availed completely online, which means that you don’t have to visit the RTO office anymore. You can use Aadhar-based authentication to avail the services online.

“In order to provide convenient and hassle-free services to the citizen, the Ministry shall make all the required arrangements for wide publicity through media and individual notices to make citizens aware of the requirements of Aadhaar for availing contactless services through implementing agencies,” the road transport ministry has notified.

Here’s the list of services that can be availed completely online

- Apply for a learner’s licence

- Renewal of driving licence (DL)

- Duplicate driving license (DL)

- Change of address in DL or RC

- Issue international driving permit

- Surrender class of vehicle from licence

- Temporary registration of the motor vehicle

- Registration of a motor vehicle with a fully built body

- Issue of duplicate Certificate of Registration,

- Grant of NOC for Certificate of Registration

- Notice of transfer of ownership of the motor vehicle

- Transfer of ownership of the motor vehicle

- Intimation of change of address in RC

- Registration for driver training from an accredited driver training centre

- Registration of motor vehicle of a diplomatic officer

- Assignment of fresh registration mark of the motor vehicle of a diplomatic officer

- Endorsement of hire-purchase agreement Termination of hire-purchase agreement

For availing RTO services online, you need to follow these simple steps.

1.Visit the official RTO website which is https://parivahan.gov.in/parivahan/

2. Select the service that you want to avail. For example: select the “Drivers/ Learners License” option if you want to apply for a learner’s license.

3. Select your state on the next page. You can check whether the facility is available completely online in your city or not.

