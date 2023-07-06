trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2631684
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
RYTHU BANDHU SCHEME

Rythu Bandhu Scheme: Rs 5,000 Credited Into Your Bank A/C? Here's How To Check Payment Status

Under the Rythu Bandhu Scheme, the Telangana State government gives financial assistance of Rs 10,00 per year to eligible farmers in two different installments. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 04:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Rythu Bandhu Scheme: Rs 5,000 Credited Into Your Bank A/C? Here's How To Check Payment Status

New Delhi: Rythu Bandhu latest news 2023: The Teangana state government has released the 11th tranche of the Rythu Bandhu Scheme 2023 with disbursement of Rs 7,720.29 crore to around 70 lakh farmers in the state. This year, the Rythu Bandhu programme has added 5 lakh new beneficiaries, including 1.5 lakh Podu farmers.

If you are an eligible farmer seeking to know Rythu Bandhu status 2023, you will have to follow the below mentioned steps

http://rythubandhu.telangana.gov.in/Default_RB1.aspx

cre Trending Stories

On the front page, select the 'Cheque Distribution Venue Schedule' option

Choose the District and Mandal from the drop-down menu

The location of the cheque distribution will be shown in detail on the screen

Under the Rythu Bandhu Scheme, the Telangana State government gives financial assistance of Rs 10,00 per year to eligible farmers in two different installments. This means, eligible farmers get Rs 5,000 per acre per crop season --both Rabi and Kharif with crops covering Cotton, Corns, Peas, Paddy, Pepper, Phosphorus, Soybean, Sugarcane.

"Relieving the Farmers from debt burden and not allowing them to fall in the debt trap again, Rythu Bandhu Scheme is proposed by Government of Telangana for providing Investment Support Agriculture and Horticulture crops by way of grant of Rs. 5,000/- per acre per farmer each season for purchase of inputs like Seeds, Fertilizers, Pesticides, Labour and other investments in the field operations of Farmer’s choice for the crop season," says the official website of the Rythu Bandhu Scheme.

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded