SBI alert! Account holders need to do THIS or they will not be able to avail banking services

New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI), one of the largest state lenders, has issued a special warning to its customers, urging account holders to link their Permanent Account Number (PAN) with their Aadhaar Card by the end of September 30.

Taking it to Twitter, SBI said that the bank advises its customers to link their PAN with an Aadhaar card to avoid any inconvenience. The bank has also warned that customers will face issues in availing services if they don’t link PAN with Aadhaar within the deadline.

"We advise our customers to link their PAN with Aadhaar to avoid any inconvenience and continue enjoying a seamless banking service," SBI said in a tweet.

The bank has said that customers should link the two important documents to enjoy a seamless banking service. In the tweet, SBI also noted that linking PAN with the Aadhaar card is mandatory.

Here’s How to easily link PAN with an Aadhaar card:

1. Visit the income tax department’s website.

2. Go to the Aadhaar Link section.

3. Enter your Aadhaar and PAN card details.

4. Select the 'Link Aadhaar' option.

That’s it, your PAN will be linked to Aadhaar in a few seconds, during which the income tax department validates cardholders’ personal details such as name, date of birth and gender. Also Read: IBM entry-level jobs in India: Check vacancies for fresh graduates, eligibility, job description

