IBM entry-level jobs in India: Check vacancies for fresh graduates, eligibility, job description

IBM

Fresh graduates will be hired by IBM as software engineers, who will be designing applications, writing, testing and debugging codes, and working on various software platforms, among other roles.

New Delhi: International Business Machine (IBM) Corp is planning to hire fresh graduates in India. The global tech giant is planning to hire for the post of Associate System Engineer across multiple locations in India, including Mumbai, Pune, Delhi NCR, Kolkata, and Chennai, among others. 

IBM entry-level job description

Fresh graduates will be hired as software engineers, who will be designing applications, writing, testing and debugging codes, and working on various software platforms, among other roles. 

Eligibility for IBM job

Candidates should know how to code in languages such as Java, Python, Node.js. They should also have a clear understanding of Software Development Life Cycle Concepts. 

Since this is an entry-level job, candidates who have obtained their graduation degree will be able to apply for the job. Students in the final year of their graduation can also apply for the position, provided that they will submit a degree before starting their employment journey with IBM. 

Candidates should have a degree in BE/ MTech or MSc/ MCA in CS or other semi IT branches. They also should have a CGPA of 6 or more for applying for a job at IBM. Also Read: 7th Pay Commission: Pensioners body seeks PM intervention in DA, DR arrears matter

Moreover, aspirants aspiring to work for IBM should also have fluent interpersonal written and spoken skills. Other technical skills that aspiring professionals will need include expertise in defining, analysing and reviewing technical architecture. Candidates will also need to demonstrate strong knowledge of IT architecture. Also Read: Inflation set to bite common man again! CNG, piped cooking gas price could get expensive by 10-11%

