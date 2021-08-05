हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
State Bank of India

SBI alert! Net Banking, YONO, not working on THESE hours on Friday and Saturday, check timings

SBI took to Twitter to inform about the temporary suspension of internet banking services so that its customers can schedule their transactions accordingly without facing any issues. 

New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) has yet again come up with its maintenance work, due to which customers won’t be able to use SBI’s digital banking service, including internet banking, YONO, YONO Lite and YONO Business.

SBI took to Twitter to inform about the temporary suspension of internet banking services so that its customers can schedule their transactions accordingly without facing any issues. SBI has requested its esteemed customers to bear with the bank it strives to provide a better Banking experience.

SBI tweeted that the state lender will be undertaking maintenance activities between 22.45 hours on August 6 and 1.15 hours on August 7 (150 minutes) during when the above services will not be available.

Prior to this, SBI temporarily shut down its services for maintenance breaks last month too. The bank’s digital services remained unavailable for a few hours on July 16 and July 17.

SBI posted a 55 per cent rise in standalone net profit at Rs 6,504 crore for the first quarter of the current financial year, helped by decline in bad loans. The lender had reported a net profit of Rs 4,189.34 crore in the April-June quarter of 2020-21.

