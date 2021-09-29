SBI alert! SBI Wecare deposit scheme extended till 31th March 2022, check details here

New Delhi: The country's largest lender State Bank of India, has extended the SBI Wecare deposit scheme till 31th March, 2022.

"A special “ SBI Wecare” Deposit for Senior Citizens introduced in the Retail TD segment wherein an additional premium of 30 bps (over & above the existing 50 bps as detailed in the above table) will be paid to Senior Citizen’s on their retail TD for '5 Years and above' tenor only. "SBI Wecare” deposit scheme stands extended till 31th March, 2022," the SBI website said.

The interest rate payable to SBI Staff and SBI pensioners will be 1.00 percent above the applicable rate. The rate applicable to all Senior Citizens and SBI Pensioners of age 60 years and above will be 0.50 percent above the rate payable for all tenors to resident Indian senior citizens i.e. SBI resident Indian Senior Citizen Pensioners will get both the benefits of Staff (1 percent) and resident Indian Senior Citizens (0.50 percent).

The proposed rates of interest shall be made applicable to fresh deposits and renewals of maturing deposits. The interest rates on “SBI Tax Savings Scheme 2006(SBITSS)” Retail Deposits and NRO deposits shall be aligned as per the proposed rates for domestic retail term deposits.

However, NRO deposits of Staff are not eligible for additional 1 percent interest otherwise applicable to staff domestic retail deposits, these rates of interest shall also be made applicable to domestic term deposits from Cooperative Banks, said SBI.

Live TV

#mute