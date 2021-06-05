SBI Alert: THESE documents to be linked before June 30

Issuing a notice to the customers, the State Bank of India (SBI) has asked its account holders to link their PAN-Aadhaar card by the end of this month i.e. June 30. SBI further warned that if the customers don’t do it, then their ongoing services will be severely affected.

SBI took to Twitter to share the information where the bank officials directed their customers to link their PAN card with the Aadhaar number to avoid any inconvenience and continue enjoying seamless banking services. A graphic message was also put up along with the message which basically conveyed why linking PAN with Aadhaar is mandatory.

Issued by the Income Tax department, the Permanent Account Number (PAN), a ten-digit unique alphanumeric number is an important financial document that is given to eradicate tax evasion because each and every transaction is linked to a PAN card.

SBI has further notified that if customers fail to link both the documents, then their account may become rendered inoperative or inactive and it will not be quoted for specified transactions.

The bank officials further gave the website link www.incometaxindiaefilling.gov.in, so that customers can easily link both the documents without any hassle.

To link them, customers need to first click on the link and the account holders will have to click on the left pane, ‘Link Aadhaar’ and complete the details.

The last date for linking PAN-Aadhaar is June 30.



