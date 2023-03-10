topStoriesenglish2581994
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
SBI

SBI Amrit Kalash Deposit Scheme: Last Month To Subscribe For Bank's Special FD With Up To 7.60% Interest - Details Inside

The special FD is offering an interest up to 7.10%. However, the additonal 0.50% will be given for senior citizens, staff and staff pensioners are eligible for additonal interest rate applicable to them.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Varun Yadav|Last Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 02:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • SBI is offering up to 7.10% interest on FDs under Amrit Kalash Deposit scheme.
  • The scheme is valid till March 31, 2023.
  • Senior citizens will get additional interest of 0.50% on normal interest.

Trending Photos

SBI Amrit Kalash Deposit Scheme: Last Month To Subscribe For Bank's Special FD With Up To 7.60% Interest - Details Inside

New Delhi: Public lender the State Bank of India launched the special fixed deposit scheme 'Amrit Kalash Deposit' on February 15, 2023. This is the last month to subscribe for the State Bank of India’s special fixed deposit scheme ‘Amrit Kalash Deposit’, which is providing high interest rate up to 7.10%. The special deposit is available for subscription till March 31, 2023 to get the good interest in comparison to other fixed deposits' schemes. It is for 400 days and is available for both domestic and NRI customers.

ALSO READ | OYO Founder Ritesh Agarwal Gets Married With Geetansha Sood In Delhi, PICS Go Viral

How much Interest will Amrit Kalash Deposit give you?

The special FD is offering an interest up to 7.10%. However, the additonal 0.50% will be given for senior citizens, staff and staff pensioners are eligible for additonal interest rate applicable to them.

ALSO READ | Bill Gates' Daughter Jennifer Welcomes First Child With Husband Nayel; Check Beautiful PICS Of The Couple

How much TDS will cut under the Amrit Kalash Deposit?

According to the SBI official website, Tax-Deduct source (TDS) will at the rate applicable as per income tax act.

How can you subscribe for the scheme?

There are several options through which you can apply for the special FD. These are: Branch/ INB/ YONO Channels.

The Bank is now offering 7% from 6.75% interest for FDs maturing between 2 years to less than 3 years and 6.5% from 6.25% on 3 years to less than 5 years.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Seeing Modi's 'cricket diplomacy', the enemy is in 'tension'!
DNA Video
DNA: China and Pakistan should not clash with India
DNA Video
DNA: Goodbye Satish Kaushik!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer Gabriel Garca Marquez was born in 1927
DNA Video
Know What Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Says in Cambridge University in China
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
Jammu and Kashmir : Rahul Gandhi's statement on Pulwama attack
DNA Video
DNA: 'Soft corner' for China in Rahul's heart?
DNA Video
DNA: Adenovirus In India
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's scathing attack on the opposition
DNA Video
DNA: Why has Congress become 'extinct' in the Northeast?