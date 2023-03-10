New Delhi: Public lender the State Bank of India launched the special fixed deposit scheme 'Amrit Kalash Deposit' on February 15, 2023. This is the last month to subscribe for the State Bank of India’s special fixed deposit scheme ‘Amrit Kalash Deposit’, which is providing high interest rate up to 7.10%. The special deposit is available for subscription till March 31, 2023 to get the good interest in comparison to other fixed deposits' schemes. It is for 400 days and is available for both domestic and NRI customers.

How much Interest will Amrit Kalash Deposit give you?

The special FD is offering an interest up to 7.10%. However, the additonal 0.50% will be given for senior citizens, staff and staff pensioners are eligible for additonal interest rate applicable to them.

Introducing “Amrit Kalash Deposit” for domestic and NRI customers with attractive interest rates, 400 days tenure and much more.

How much TDS will cut under the Amrit Kalash Deposit?

According to the SBI official website, Tax-Deduct source (TDS) will at the rate applicable as per income tax act.

How can you subscribe for the scheme?

There are several options through which you can apply for the special FD. These are: Branch/ INB/ YONO Channels.

The Bank is now offering 7% from 6.75% interest for FDs maturing between 2 years to less than 3 years and 6.5% from 6.25% on 3 years to less than 5 years.