New Delhi: India’s largest bank, State Bank of India (SBI) is now available on Whatsapp to provide a host of services to its customers following the footsteps of other Indian banks. The service will be optional and depends on customers whether they want to opt in Whatsapp banking facility or not.

Announcing the new Whatsapp initiative in a Tweet, SBI said that customers now can check their account balance and get mini statements via WhatsApp. SBI customers who wish to opt for the WhatsApp banking facility will have to register first.

Your bank is now on WhatsApp. Get to know your Account Balance and view Mini Statement on the go.#WhatsAppBanking #SBI #WhatsApp #AmritMahotsav #BhimSBIPay pic.twitter.com/h2G7pmdzXA — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) August 16, 2022

How to register with SBI Whatsapp Banking facility

1. First type WAREG and then your account number separated by a space (For example – WAREG 56XXXXXXXXX)

2. Then Send an SMS to 7208933148 on WhatsApp

3. The number through which you are sending the message must be registered with your SBI account.

4. Successful customers will receive a message from 90226 90226 on WhatsApp. Customers will not have to respond to the message received on WhatsApp with a ‘Hi’ text.

5. Once the entire registration process is done, customers will be able to check their bank account balances and access mini statements.

6. After sending Hi, Customers will get the message "Dear Customer, Welcome to SBI Whatsapp Banking Services! Please choose from any of the options below. 1. Account Balance 2. Mini Statement 3. De-register from WhatsApp Banking"

7. The customer will have to send ‘1’ to check the account balance; ‘2’ to get mini statement of the account; '3' to de-register with SBI WhatsApp Banking.

Other banks like Bank of Baroda, ICICI bank, etc. also offer Whatsapp banking facility.