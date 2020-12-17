SBI BPCL Octane Credit Card: Here’s how to do maximum savings while purchasing petrol, diesel

New Delhi: SBI Card in association with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) has launched the 'BPCL SBI Card Octane', for customers who want to do maximum savings while purchasing fuel.

Here are the benefits of BPCL SBI Card Octane Credit Card

- The credit card has been designed to offer maximum savings to the well-heeled consumer segment which spends a significant amount on fuel.

- The BPCL SBI Card Octane brings 25X reward points on spends for BPCL fuel and MAK Lubricants, Bharat Gas (LPG) spends (website and app only) and BPCL's 'In & Out' convenience store spends, SBI Card said in a release.

- The card offers 7.25 per cent value back (including 1 per cent surcharge waiver) on fuel and lubricant spends at BPCL fuel stations and 6.25 per cent value back on Bharat Gas spends, it added.

- It also bundles in accelerated savings on other regular spend categories, including departmental store and grocery, dining and movies.

- Card holders can avail the benefit from over 17,000 BPCL fuel stations across the country, and there will be no minimum transaction threshold for fuel spends.

- Card holders can get exclusive benefits such as complimentary domestic airport lounge access, milestone benefits worth Rs 2,000 on annual spends of Rs 3 lakh, in the form of e-gift vouchers.

- The card also comes with a complimentary fraud liability cover of Rs 1 lakh.

- One can get 6,000 bonus points worth Rs 1,500 on payment of annual membership of Rs 1,499.

- There will be a fee reversal in case of yearly spends of Rs 2 lakh or more in the previous year.

With PTI Inputs