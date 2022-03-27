SBI branches, ATM services to be affected due to nationwide strike on March 28, 29

New Delhi: The State Bank of India (SBI) will most likely be closed on March 28 and 29 due to a two-day nationwide strike. The country's largest lender has stated that various employee unions have called for a two-day strike, which may have an impact on its banking services.

"We advise that, while the bank has made necessary arrangements to ensure normal functioning in its branches and offices on strike days," SBI said in a regulatory filing, "work in our bank may be impacted to a limited extent by the strike."

The Indian Banks' Association (IBA) informed SBI that the All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI), and All India Bank Officers' Association (AIBOA) had served notice of their intention to go on strike.

The bank stated that it is unable to estimate the potential loss as a result of the strike.

The two-day nationwide strike has been called to protest the government's plan to privatise public-sector banks, as well as the Banking Laws Amendment Bill 2021.

Last year, bank unions affiliated with the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) called a nationwide strike in protest of the proposed privatisation of public-sector banks (PSBs).

A joint forum of central trade unions has called for a nationwide strike on March 28 and 29, to protest government policies that affect workers, farmers, and the general public.

Meanwhile, in response to trade unions' call for a nationwide bandh on March 28-29, the West Bengal government announced on Saturday that all offices will be open on those dates and that employees must report for duty.

