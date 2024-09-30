Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2800684https://zeenews.india.com/personal-finance/sbi-card-launches-co-branded-credit-card-with-singapore-airlines-2800684.html
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
SBI

SBI Card Launches Co-Branded Credit Card With Singapore Airlines

The joining and annual renewal fee for the KrisFlyer SBI Card is Rs 2,999 plus applicable taxes, and Rs 9,999 plus applicable taxes for the KrisFlyer SBI Card Apex. 

|Last Updated: Sep 30, 2024, 07:57 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

SBI Card Launches Co-Branded Credit Card With Singapore Airlines File Photo

New Delhi: SBI Card in partnership with Singapore Airlines Ltd (SIA) on Monday announced the launch of its co-branded credit card with a host of features.

KrisFlyer SBI Card is Singapore Airlines' first co-branded credit card in India. This co-branded credit card has been designed to cater to super-premium cardholders, offering exclusive privileges in the air and on the ground with the SIA Group that comprises Singapore Airlines, Scoot airline, KrisShop.Com, Kris+ lifestyle app and Pelago, a joint statement said.

The newly launched credit card is available in two variants, KrisFlyer SBI Card and KrisFlyer SBI Card Apex, it said. With this partnership, KrisFlyer SBI Card customers will unlock a range of accelerated rewards and milestone benefits on their travel spends, it said.

Packed with exclusive welcome offers of 3,000 KrisFlyer miles on the KrisFlyer SBI Card and 10,000 KrisFlyer miles on the KrisFlyer SBI Card Apex, the cards aim to redefine the travel experiences of their well-heeled customers, by providing them with unparalleled convenience and luxury.

The joining and annual renewal fee for the KrisFlyer SBI Card is Rs 2,999 plus applicable taxes, and Rs 9,999 plus applicable taxes for the KrisFlyer SBI Card Apex, it said.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How to Protect Yourself from Online Fraud: Essential Steps
DNA Video
DNA: Bangladeshi Porn Star Arrested for Fake Documents, Illegal Stay in India
DNA Video
DNA: Mob Blocks Rani Lakshmi Bai Statue Installation near Shahi Eidgah park
DNA Video
DNA: Criminals Fear UP Police’s Growing Encounter Trend
DNA Video
DNA: Bihar Students Assaulted in Bengal: A Case of Regional Discrimination
DNA Video
DNA: Gold Prices Hit Record High at ₹75,406 per 10g
DNA Video
DNA: J&K Elections: BJP Intensifies Campaign with Yogi and Shah
DNA Video
DNA: Is Ajmer Sharif a Shiva Temple? Hindu Sena Files Petition
DNA Video
DNA: 'All India Competition' - The Race for Encounters!
DNA Video
DNA: AIMIM Leader Challenges Zee News Over Rally Coverage
NEWS ON ONE CLICK