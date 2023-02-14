New Delhi: State Bank of India Cards & Payment Services has revised the charges and fees of SBI Credit Card. The new SBI Credit Card charges will be levied with effect from 17 March 2023.

"Please note that charges on your SBI Credit Card will be revised w.e.f 17th Mar'23" an email from SBI Cards to customers said.

From 17 March 2023, SBI Processing Fee will be revised from Rs 99 plus applicable taxes to Rs 199 plus applicable taxes.

It may be recalled that SBI Cards & Payment Services had revised certain rules for its SimplyCLICK Cardholders that will come into effect from January 2023. As per the State Bank of India Cards & Payment Services website, two rules regading redemption of voucher and Reward Points will be changed in the New Year 2023.

"W.e.f. 6 Jan 2023, the Cleartrip voucher issued to SimplyCLICK Cardholders on reaching online spend milestone should be redeemed in a single transaction only and cannot be clubbed with any other offer/ voucher. For more details," SBI Cards & Payment Services said.

Also from January 1 the rules regarding Reward Points on online spends at Amazon.in with SimplyCLICK/SimplyCLICK will also change.

"Accrual of 10X Reward Points on online spends at Amazon.in with SimplyCLICK/SimplyCLICK Advantage SBI Card will be revised to 5X Reward Points w.e.f 01 Jan’23. Your card will continue to accrue 10X Reward Points on online spends at Apollo 24X7, BookMyShow, Cleartrip , EazyDiner, Lenskart & Netmeds."