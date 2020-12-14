SBI customers alert! Bank issues warning against online fraud - Details here

India’s largest public sector bank, State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday (December 14) posted a tweet in order to alert its customers not to become a victim of any misleading, fake messages on social media.

“SBI customers are requested to be alert on Social Media and not fall for any misleading and fake messages. We request our customers to be cautious of fake/ misleading messages circulating on social media purportedly on behalf of SBI,” SBI tweeted.

Earlier, the country's largest lender had shared a 20-second video clip asking its customers to refrain from sharing confidential details online. “Be vigilant, be safe. While interacting with us on social media, please check account verification and do not share confidential details online,” SBI had tweeted along with the video.

Be vigilant, be safe.

This is not the first time SBI has alerted its customers. Time to time the bank keeps alerting its customers in a bid to safeguard them against such frauds.

Few weeks ago, SBI had alerted that as more people have limited their exposure from face-to-face or physical transaction to online transaction during the COVID-19 pandemic, the risk of being targeted by online fraudsters has also risen. The cyber criminals have become very active to exploit the vulnerability of customers in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Hence, customers must be extremely careful for carrying out each and every transaction.

Notably, one must be very careful before carrying out online transactions as cybercriminals and financial fraudsters are looking for opportunities to empty your accounts misusing modern technology.