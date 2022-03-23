हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bank strike

SBI customers alert! Banking services may be impacted due to two-day nationwide strike, check important dates

Various employees' unions have called for a two-day nationwide strike on March 28-29 to oppose the government's move to privatise public sector banks and the Banking Laws Amendment Bill 2021. 

New Delhi: The country's largest lender State Bank of India has said that banking services may get impacted to an extent as various employees' unions have called for a two-day strike on March 28-29.

"We advise that while the bank has made necessary arrangements to ensure normal functioning in its branches and offices on the days of strike, it is likely that work in our bank may be impacted to a limited extent, by the strike," SBI said in a regulatory filing.

The bank said it cannot quantify the potential loss due to the strike, added SBI. 

SBI said it has been advised by the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) that All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA), Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI) and All India Bank Officers' Association (AIBOA) have served a notice about their decision to go on a nationwide strike.

The strike has been called to oppose the government's move to privatise public sector banks and the Banking Laws Amendment Bill 2021. 

Tags:
Bank strikeSBIState Bank of India
