SBI customers alert! Check eligibility, interest rate and step by step process to get pre-approved Personal Loan on YONO

New Delhi: SBI offers a host of online and app driven facilities to its customers needing urgent funds. One such facility that the SBI customers can avail is the Pre-approved Personal loans (PAPL) conveniently and instantly through YONO SBI.

The pre-approved Personal Loan on YONO SBI is available 24*7 through YONO SBI in just four clicks.

How to avail Pre-Approved Personal Loans (PAPL) on YONO:

Step 1: Login to YONO

Step 2: Click on Avail Now

Step 3: Select loan amount and tenure

Step 4: Enter OTP received on the registered mobile number -> Amount Credited

Features and Benefits of pre-approved Personal Loan on YONO

· Festive Offer: 100% Waiver in Processing Charges till 31st January 2022

· Instant processing of loans and disbursement in just 4 clicks

· No physical documentation

· 24*7 availability through YONO

· No branch visit

The Pre-Approved Personal Loan on YONO is available at interest rate starting at 9.60 percent. Customers can SMS “PAPL<space><last 4 digits of SBI Savings Bank Account No.>” to 567676 and check their eligibility.



Live TV

#mute