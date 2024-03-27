Advertisement
SBI Customers Alert! Debit Cards Annual Maintenance Charges To Be Hiked From April 1; Check Latest Rates

SBI has said that it will also levy GST as applicable at 18 percent on the Debit Cards Annual Maintainance Charges.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Mar 27, 2024, 12:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: India's largest public sector lender State Bank of India (SBI) has announced revision for its annual maintainance charges related to debit cards. The new charges are effective from 01 April 2024, the bank has said.

SBI has said that it will also levy GST as applicable at 18 percent on the Debit Cards Annual Maintainance Charges.

Check The Following Chart For Revision In Annual Maintainance Charges Related To SBI Debit Cards From 01.04.2024

DEBIT CARD ANNUAL MAINTENANCE CHARGES
Sr No Particulars Existing Charges Revised Charges
(01.04.2024)
1 Classic /Silver/Global/Contactless Debit Cards. Rs.125/ +GST Rs. 200/ + GST
2 Yuva/Gold/Combo Debit Card/My Card (Image Card) Rs.175/ + GST Rs. 250/+ GST
3 Platinum Debit Card Rs. 250/ +GST Rs. 325/+ GST
4 Pride / Premium Business Debit Card Rs.350/ +GST Rs. 425/+ GST

Meanwhile, here's the list of other charges related to SBI debit cards

Sl.No Particulars Charges Rs
1. Debit Card Issuance Charges Classic /Silver/Global/Contactless Debit Card Nil
Gold Debit Card ₹100/- + plus GS
Platinum Debit Card ₹300/- + plus GST
My Card (Image Card)  
2. Debit Card Annual Maintenance Charges (Recovered at the beginning of the second year onwards) Classic Debit Card ₹125/- plus GST
Silver/Global Contactless Debit Card ₹125/- plus GST
Yuva / Gold /Combo / My Card (Image) Debit Card ₹175/- plus GST
Platinum Debit Car ₹250/- plus GST
Pride/Premium Business Debit Card ₹350/- plus GST
3. Debit Card Replacement Charges ₹ 300/- plus GST
4. Duplicate PIN/ Regeneration of PIN ₹ 50/- plus GST
5. International Transaction Charges Balance enquiry at ATMs ₹25 /- + GST
ATM Cash withdrawal transactions ₹100/- min. + 3.5% of Txn. Amt. + GST
Point of Sale(PoS)/ eCommerce transactions 3% of transaction amount plus GST

sbi sbi debit card

