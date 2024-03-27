SBI Customers Alert! Debit Cards Annual Maintenance Charges To Be Hiked From April 1; Check Latest Rates
SBI has said that it will also levy GST as applicable at 18 percent on the Debit Cards Annual Maintainance Charges.
New Delhi: India's largest public sector lender State Bank of India (SBI) has announced revision for its annual maintainance charges related to debit cards. The new charges are effective from 01 April 2024, the bank has said.
Check The Following Chart For Revision In Annual Maintainance Charges Related To SBI Debit Cards From 01.04.2024
|DEBIT CARD ANNUAL MAINTENANCE CHARGES
|Sr No
|Particulars
|Existing Charges
|Revised Charges
(01.04.2024)
|1
|Classic /Silver/Global/Contactless Debit Cards.
|Rs.125/ +GST
|Rs. 200/ + GST
|2
|Yuva/Gold/Combo Debit Card/My Card (Image Card)
|Rs.175/ + GST
|Rs. 250/+ GST
|3
|Platinum Debit Card
|Rs. 250/ +GST
|Rs. 325/+ GST
|4
|Pride / Premium Business Debit Card
|Rs.350/ +GST
|Rs. 425/+ GST
Meanwhile, here's the list of other charges related to SBI debit cards
|Sl.No
|Particulars
|Charges
|Rs
|1.
|Debit Card Issuance Charges
|Classic /Silver/Global/Contactless Debit Card
|Nil
|Gold Debit Card
|₹100/- + plus GS
|Platinum Debit Card
|₹300/- + plus GST
|My Card (Image Card)
|2.
|Debit Card Annual Maintenance Charges (Recovered at the beginning of the second year onwards)
|Classic Debit Card
|₹125/- plus GST
|Silver/Global Contactless Debit Card
|₹125/- plus GST
|Yuva / Gold /Combo / My Card (Image) Debit Card
|₹175/- plus GST
|Platinum Debit Car
|₹250/- plus GST
|Pride/Premium Business Debit Card
|₹350/- plus GST
|3.
|Debit Card Replacement Charges
|₹ 300/- plus GST
|4.
|Duplicate PIN/ Regeneration of PIN
|₹ 50/- plus GST
|5.
|International Transaction Charges
|Balance enquiry at ATMs
|₹25 /- + GST
|ATM Cash withdrawal transactions
|₹100/- min. + 3.5% of Txn. Amt. + GST
|Point of Sale(PoS)/ eCommerce transactions
|3% of transaction amount plus GST
