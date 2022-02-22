SBI customers alert! Do THIS immediately or face inconvenience

New Delhi: To minimize any difficulty, public lender State Bank of India (SBI) has encouraged its account holders to link their PAN with their Aadhaar card by March 31. Customers who fail to do so will be unable to access a smooth banking service.

"We advise our customers to link their PAN with Aadhaar to minimize any hassle and to continue receiving smooth banking service," SBI recently tweeted. PANs that have not been seeded with Aadhaar by March 31, 2022 will be declared invalid, according to the lender.

Anyone can link their PAN to their Aadhaar card by following these simple steps:

Visit the income tax department's website for e-filing.

Select the Aadhaar Link section.

Enter your PAN, Aadhaar number, and name.

When you click the 'Link Aadhaar' button, your PAN Aadhaar linking will be completed.

Following the completion of the credentials, the IT department will authenticate your name, date of birth, and gender against Aadhaar records. After then, the connection process will be completed.

Due to the Covid-19 epidemic, the deadline for linking PAN with Aadhaar was repeatedly extended. The current deadline is March 31, 2022. In this context, the Central Board of Direct Taxes also stated that if PAN is not connected to Aadhaar by the deadline, it will become inoperative.

Over 43.34 crore PANs have been connected with Aadhaar as of January 24, 2022, according to Pankaj Chaudhary, minister of state for finance.

Meanwhile, the SBI has extended the deadline for its senior citizens' special FD plan. The deadline to invest in the SBI's WeCare special fixed deposit plan for senior citizens has been pushed back to September 30, 2022.

The scheme provides an interest rate that is 0.8% higher than the general public's rate. For example, the interest rate on five-year fixed-rate deposits for the general public is 5.50 percent, effective February 15, 2022. If a senior citizen deposits money in the special plan, they will receive a 6.30 percent interest rate.

