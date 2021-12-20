हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
State Bank of India

FD alert for SBI customers! Domestic Bulk Term Deposits interest rates hiked --Check new rate chart here

As per SBI, the revised Interest rates on 'Domestic Bulk Term deposits (Rs 2 Crore and above) will be as per following table.

FD alert for SBI customers! Domestic Bulk Term Deposits interest rates hiked --Check new rate chart here

New Delhi: State Bank of India has raised the interest rates on the Domestic Bulk Term Deposits on Rs 2 Crore and above. The new interest rates on Domestic Bulk Term Deposits is effective from 15 December 2021.

As per SBI, the revised Interest rates on 'Domestic Bulk Term deposits (Rs 2 Crore and above) will be as per following table:

 

Tenors Existing Rates For Public w.e.f. 08.01.2021 Revised Rates For Public w.e.f 15.12.2021 Existing Rates for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 08.01.2021 Revised Rates for Senior Citizen w.e.f. 15.12.2021
7 days to 45 days 2.90 3.00 3.40 3.50
46 days to 179 days 2.90 3.00 3.40 3.50
180 days to 210 days 3.00 3.10 3.50 3.60
211 days to less than 1 year 3.00 3.10 3.50 3.60
1 year to less than 2 years 3.00 3.10 3.50 3.60
2 years to less than 3 years 3.00 3.10 3.50 3.60
3 years to less than 5 years 3.00 3.10 3.50 3.60
5 years and upto 10 years 3.00 3.10 3.50 3.60

SBI mentions that premature penalty for Bulk Term Deposits for all tenors will be 1%. It will be applicable for all new deposits including renewals. There is no discretion for reduction/waiver of penalty for premature withdrawal of term deposit

The revised rates of interest shall be made applicable to fresh deposits and renewals of maturing deposits. The interest rates on NRO term deposits shall be aligned as per the rates for domestic term deposits. These rates of interest shall also be made applicable to domestic term deposits from Cooperative Banks.

 

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
State Bank of IndiaSBI
Next
Story

Bank holidays December 2021: Banks will be closed for 6 days in remaining of this month, check out important dates

Must Watch

PT7M15S

ED's interrogation on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan continues