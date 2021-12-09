SBI customers alert! Get free insurance cover of upto Rs 2 lakh, check details here

New Delhi: State Bank of India provides a big security cover for Jan Dhan account holders. If you have a Jan Dhan account or are planning to open it, you can apply for 'SBI RuPay Jan Dhan Card', for which you will get accident insurance cover up to Rs 2 lakh.

Users can get accidental insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh provided they swipe the SBI RuPay Jandhan card once in 90 days.

Documents required to get Rs 2 lakh insurance claim

To get the claim, you will have to first fill the claim form. Along with this, the original death certificate or certified copy will have to be attached. Also a certified copy of the FIR has to be attached. You will also be needing the post mortem report and FSL report. An Aadhar card copy will also be required.

Affidavit of having RuPay card with the cardholder will have to be given on the bank stamp paper and all the documents have to be submitted within 90 days. The name and bank details of the nominee will have to be submitted along with the copy of the passbook.

RuPay PMJDY Card

The RuPay PMJDY (Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana) card is issued to people who have opened accounts under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMDJY) - a National Mission for Financial Inclusion that was developed to provide people access to financial services like banking, savings/deposit accounts, remittance, credit insurance, and pension, in an affordable way. The card allows the user to make transactions at all ATMs, POS terminals, and e-commerce websites. It also comes with a Personal Accidental death and total disability coverage of up to Rs 2 lakh.

Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) - National Mission for Financial Inclusion

PMJDY was announced by Prime Minister Modi in his Independence Day address on 15th August 2014. PMJDY is National Mission for Financial Inclusion to ensure access to financial services, namely, Banking/ Savings & Deposit Accounts, Remittance, Credit, Insurance, Pension in an affordable manner.

