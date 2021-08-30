SBI customers, alert! Here how to block SBI credit card by SMS

New Delhi: While a credit card comes with a lot of perks, providing you with the much needed cash flow, it is als very important that you protect it.

“SBI Card is committed to protect you from any suspicious or fraudulent transaction. If we observe any suspicious activity on your card, we may proactively block your card to protect you from further misuse of your card,” says the SBI website.

How to block SBI credit card by SMS

But, if your card is being stolen or lost or on case you have received any transaction alert for the transaction which you have not carried out, you can immediately block your card.

To block your card SMS BLOCK XXXX (XXXX=last 4 digit of your SBI Credit Card) and send it to 5676791 or call our helpline 18601801290/39020202 (prefix local STD code).

You could call SBI helpline later to to unblock your card.

How to know whether your card is blocked or not?

Upon successful submission of request through any of the channels including SMS, online, or through IVR calls, customers will receive a block confirmation via SMS and mail in their registered mobile number and email id.

In case you do not receive a block confirmation, you can call the SBI Card helpline 39 02 02 02 (prefix local STD Code) or 1860 180 1290.

However, it must be noted that once a credit card is blocked, the same card plastic cannot be re-activated.

SBI says that when a card is reissued, a replacement card with a different number is sent to the customers' registered mailing address.

Meanwhile, it must be noted that blocking your card does not lead to the closure of your credit card account.

