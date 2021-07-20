SBI customers, now download Deposit Interest Certificate using 4 simple steps

New Delhi: India’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has been lately offering a lot of online services for its customers, thereby reducing their visits to the respective branches in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. One such online service being offered by the SBI is Deposit Interest Certificate. Downloading a Deposit Interest Certificate is easier for SBI customer using SBI Quick app, provided they have a registered mobile number.

SBI tweeted, “Get your Deposit Interest Certificate in just a few clicks. Open SBI Quick and follow 4 simple steps to get your certificate. It's that simple...”

Get your Deposit Interest Certificate in just a few clicks. Open SBI Quick and follow 4 simple steps to get your certificate. It's that simple! Download now:- https://t.co/hvJ3UNSHDP#SBIAapkeSaath #StayStrongIndia #DepositInterestCertificate #SBIQuick pic.twitter.com/cbTsw0COXe — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) July 18, 2021

SBI customers can download Deposit Interest Certificate by following 4 simple and quick steps.

1. Open the app and visit the 'without login section'.

2. Go to the 'Account Services'.

3. Click on 'Deposit Interest'.

4. Enter your details and set up a password.

If you have an Android, Windows, iOS or Blackberry phone, you can download SBI Quick app from the respective App Store. SBI Anywhere can avail SBI Quick facility in the pre-login section. With this app you need not remember the various keywords and destination mobile numbers. Once app is installed, internet connection is not required to use SBI Quick, as the communication would happen over SMS or Missed Call. Note that mobile app is not mandatory for using this facility, reads the SBI website.

SBI Quick – a Missed Call Banking is a free service from the Bank where in you can get your Account Balance, Mini Statement and more just by giving a Missed Call or sending an SMS with pre-defined keywords to pre-defined mobile numbers from your registered mobile number. The customers will have to ensure that their mobile number is updated in your account to be able to register for this service.

