SBI alert! Attention job seekers, read THIS message and save yourself from fraudsters

New Delhi: While the markets are slowly opening up with new post and vacancies across companies and networks, several fraudsters are also lurking around to cheat the gullible ones.

Highlighting the need to be wary of such fraudsters, India’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has said that it has got reports of fake websites being run in the name of the bank, issuing fake appointment letter to job seekers.

“It has been reported to us that some fraudsters have hosted web sites making them appear to be as those of State Bank of India (SBI). Fake lists of selection for posts in SBI have been published on these websites, and reportedly fake appointment letters are also being issued in the name of SBI,” reads the SBI website.

The SBI has further clarified that the bank never publishes names of shortlisted/selected candidates on the website.

“Only roll numbers/registration numbers are published and shortlisted/selected candidates are informed individually through SMS/Email/Post. All details regarding recruitment e.g. notice, interview schedule, final result etc., are published only on https://www.sbi.co.in/careers and https://bank.sbi/careers,” SBI said.

The Bank further added that if any such communication is received, it should be cross verified for authenticity from the websites mentioned above.