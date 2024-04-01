SBI Customers Alert! Internet Banking, YONO To Be Unavailable At THESE Timings Today, 01 April

New Delhi: India's largest public sector lender, State Bank of India (SBI) has informed that its customers that Internet Banking, Yono Lite, CINB, Yono Business Web & Mobile App, YONO, UPI will not be available today for a specific time period.

SBI has also announced that due to Annual Closing activity, RTGS and NEFT transactions may get delayed on 01st April 2024.

"Due to Annual Closing activity, the services of Internet Banking, Yono Lite, CINB, Yono Business Web & Mobile App, YONO, UPI will not be available tentatively between 12:20 Hrs IST and 15:30 Hrs IST on 1st April 2024. During this period, services of UPI Lite and ATM will be available," SBI has announced.

As of December 2023, the State Bank of India has a deposit base of over Rs. 47.62 lakh crore with CASA ratio of 41.18% and advances of more than Rs. 35.84 lakh crore. SBI commands a market share of 26.5% and 19.5% in home loans and auto loans respectively.

SBI has network of 22,400+ branches and 65,000+ ATMs / ADWMs in India with 81,000+ BC outlets. The number of customers using internet banking and mobile banking stand at 125 million and 133 million respectively.

SBI said that the bank witnessed 59% of new savings accounts being opened through the integrated digital and lifestyle platform YONO in Q3FY24. YONO, which has more than 7.05 crore registered users, witnessed 33.1 lakh new YONO registrations in Q3 FY24. In terms of digital lending, the bank disbursed pre-approved personal loans worth Rs. 8, 428 crores through YONO in the same period, SBI had said.