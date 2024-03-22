SBI Customers Alert! Several SBI Online, App Services To Be Unavailable On March 23 For THIS Period

New Delhi: India's largest public sector lender, State Bank of India (SBI) has informed that its customers will face temporary suspension in banking services for an hour on Saturday (March 23). As per the bank's official notification, several SBI online and app services will be affected for a certain period on March 23.

"Due to scheduled activity, the services of Internet Banking, Yono Lite, Yono Business Web & Mobile App, YONO and UPI will not be available between 01:10 Hrs IST and 02:10 Hrs IST on 23rd March 2024. During this period, services of UPI Lite and ATM will be available," SBI has announced.

As of December 2023, the State Bank of India has a deposit base of over Rs. 47.62 lakh crore with CASA ratio of 41.18% and advances of more than Rs. 35.84 lakh crore. SBI commands a market share of 26.5% and 19.5% in home loans and auto loans respectively.

SBI has network of 22,400+ branches and 65,000+ ATMs / ADWMs in India with 81,000+ BC outlets. The number of customers using internet banking and mobile banking stand at 125 million and 133 million respectively.

SBI said that the bank witnessed 59% of new savings accounts being opened through the integrated digital and lifestyle platform YONO in Q3FY24. YONO, which has more than 7.05 crore registered users, witnessed 33.1 lakh new YONO registrations in Q3 FY24. In terms of digital lending, the bank disbursed pre-approved personal loans worth Rs. 8, 428 crores through YONO in the same period, SBI had said.