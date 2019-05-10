close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
SBI

SBI cuts MCLR by 5 bps across tenors

With this cut, 1-year MCLR has come down to 8.45 percent per annum from 8.5 percent.

SBI cuts MCLR by 5 bps across tenors

New Delhi: The country's largest lender State Bank of India has cut its marginal cost-based lending rate (MCLR) by 5 basis points on loans of all tenors.

With this cut, 1-year MCLR has come down to 8.45 percent per annum from 8.5 percent.

"As a result, interest rates on all loans linked to MCLR stand reduced by 5 bps with effect from May 10, 2019," SBI said in a release.

This is the second rate cut by the bank in the last one month. After the RBI's April Monetary Policy, the MCLR was reduced by 5 bps.

Taking into account Friday's MCLR cut, the reduction in home loan rates since April 10, 2019, has been 15 bps, the bank added.

SBI has linked its cash credit/over draft rates above Rs 1 lakh to the repo rate from May 1 for better transmission of RBI's policy rates.

Earlier in the day, SBI reported a net profit of Rs 838.40 crore in fourth quarter of 2018-19 fiscal on a standalone basis as non-performing assets (NPAs) came down.

The state-owned lender had witnessed a net loss of Rs 7,718.17 crore during the corresponding January-March quarter of 2017-18.

Tags:
SBIMCLRState Bank of India
Next
Story

E-filing of Income Tax returns registers an increase of 19%

Must Watch

PT2M17S

5W1H: Mayawati hits back at PM Modi’s remark of SP-BSP alliance as 'casteist'