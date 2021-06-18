हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
SBI

SBI debit card lost? Block old card and get a new one via phone call, here’s how

SBI customers can also use the toll-free number to avail several other urgent banking services. 

New Delhi: If you’re a State Bank of India (SBI) customer and have lost your debit card, then you don’t need to visit the bank to block the old card and get a new one. In such cases, you just need to call SBI’s toll-free numbers to avail the service. 

For immediately blocking your old card, you can call on toll-free numbers 1800112211 and 18004253800, which are basically, SBI’s customer care numbers for its urgent banking services. You can dial the same number to request a new debit card in case you lose your old card. Also Read: Yamaha FZ-X launched in India, check price, features and other details

SBI took to Twitter to aware its users of the toll-free numbers offered by the bank for urgent banking services. SBI said, "Stay safe at home, we are there to serve you. SBI provides you with a contactless service that will help you with your urgent banking needs. Call our toll free number 1800 112 211 or 1800 425 3800."

One of the major reason behind offering the toll-free numbers is that the bank doesn’t want you to visit any of its branches amid the COVID-19 pandemic for services that can be easily availed over a phone call or online portal. 

Besides blocking a debit card or raising a request for a new one, SBI customers can also use the toll-free number to avail several other urgent banking services, such as generation of a debit card or credit card PIN, checking bank account balance. You can also call the number to know your last five transactions. Also Read: WhatsApp Tricks: Can you schedule messages? Here’s what you need to do

