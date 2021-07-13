SBI Doorstep Banking Facilities: Check out the features, eligibility, service charges and more

At a time when COVID-19 has a severe impact on the economy, many banks are coming up with doorstep banking facilities so that people can get all the important facilities at the comfort of their homes.

One such bank is the State Bank of India (SBI) which is also providing doorstep banking services to its customers. The bank is offering three types of services including Pick-Up Services, Delivery Services, and Other Services.

The pick-up services include cheques/drafts/pay orders, new cheque book requisition slips, IT challan, and standing instructions request. Meanwhile, the delivery services include drafts/pay orders, term deposit receipts, account statement, TDS/Form-16 Certificate, and gift card. While other services include cash withdrawal and digital life certificate for pensioners.

Check out the important features of SBI doorstep banking:

1. Registration is done at the Home Branch.

2. Requests for Doorstep Banking Services should be made only at the Home Branch.

3. Cash withdrawal and cash deposit is restricted to Rs 20,000 per transaction every day.

4. Service charges per visit for Non-financial transactions is Rs 60+GST and Rs 100+GST for financial transactions.

5. Withdrawal will be permitted using cheque / withdrawal form with Passbook.

6. The delivery would be completed on a best effort basis but not later than T+1 working day (holidays excluded).

Eligibility:

1. Senior Citizens of more than 70 years of age and differently abled or infirm Persons (Having medically certified chronic illness or disability) including those who are visually impaired.

2. Fully KYC compliant account holders.

3. Valid Mobile Number should be registered with the account.

4. Single account holders and Joint Account Holders with Either or Survivor/ Former or Survivor.

This facility is not available for accounts operated jointly, minor accounts, accounts of non-personal nature, customers having registered addresses within a radius of 5 KMs from the Home Branch.

Service Charges: Doorstep Banking Services would be provided to customers on chargeable basis, the present rates being as follows:

Financial/ Non-Financial Services: Rs 75/- + GST

Calls made to Call Centre for enquiry purpose (where Agent for service delivery is not required)- No Charge

Here’s how to register in Doorstep Banking App?

Step 1: Download the Doorstep Banking app from the app store for iOS and play store for Android.

Step 2: Provide a mobile number to register.

Step 3: OTP will be generated from System and sent to your mobile.

Step 4: Enter OTP in DSB App.

Step 5: On confirmation, provide your name and Email (optional) Password (PIN) and accept the terms and conditions.

Step 6: On registration, DSB system sends welcome SMS.

Step 7: Login in APP with PIN for entering additional information.

Step 8: Select Add address option and enter address details. More than one address can also be added and stored in the DSB App. You can add, edit or delete addresses any time.

SBI Doorstep Banking Services can further be accessed through Mobile App, Web Portal and Call Centre.

Live TV

#mute