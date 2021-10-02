SBI Festive Card Offer: Check deals, cashback and more from October 3

SBI, the country's largest public sector bank, has introduced unique deals for its customers. SBI Card members were informed of a three-day festive cashback offer. From October 3, cashback will be granted for online shopping on all domestic e-commerce platforms as part of this promotion.

This 'Mega shopping festive promotion' dubbed 'Damdaar Dus' will begin on October 3 and last for three days. SBI Card retail cardholders will be able to shop online on any domestic e-commerce website during this online shopping event. Unlike other deals, this one isn't confined to just one or two e-commerce sites. Customers can enjoy a 10% reward on their purchases as part of the promotion.

Ram Mohan Rao Amara, MD & CEO, SBI Card said, “We are harnessing the power of data analytics to strengthen our position. Over the past several years, we have seen an increasing number of our cardholders make online purchases across a wide range of platforms and product categories, especially during the festive season. He added that SBI Card also aims to reiterate its commitment to provide convenient, seamless and secure payment solutions to the cardholders through this offer.

This cashback incentive will also be offered on EMI transactions made through an online retailer. SBI Card stated it has started a digital advertising campaign with actor Javed Jaffrey, who would seamlessly transmit the brand's message with his versatility and funny manner, to make Festive Offers 2021 even more alluring.

Mobile Phones & Accessories, TV & Large Appliances, Laptop & Tablet, Home Furnishing, Kitchen Appliances, Fashion & Lifestyle, Sport & Fitness, and other products would be eligible for this cashback. However, keep in mind that this promotion does not apply to online purchases made at insurance, travel, wallet, jewellery, education, or utility businesses.

