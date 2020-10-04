SBI festive offer! Auto, gold, personal and home loans on offer by SBI at attractive rates - check details here

In a good news for lakhs of people, the State Bank of India (SBI) has announced several attractive offers for its retail customers. The offers announced by SBI, which is India's largest commercial bank, includes 100 per cent waiver on the processing fee for home loan, auto, gold and personal loans.

The SBI has announced that in the auto loan segment, the bank will give 100 per cent finance to the car loan applicants. The SBI festival 2020 offer gives flexibility in gold loan repayment too. The important thing to note is that the loan applicants will be able to avail these festival 2020 offers only hrough SBI YONO app.

Home Loan Offer

The SBI has announced that there would be 100 per cent waive-off on processing fees on home loans for home buyers in approved projects. The bank has also announced to provide special concessions up to 10bps on the interest rate for the customers.The special concessions will be given to loan applications on the basis of their credit score and loan amount. The homebuyers will also be able avail 5bps interest concession if they apply for a home loan via YONO.

Offer on Car, Gold, Personal Loan

Complete waive-off has been annonced by SBI in the processing fee for all customers applying for Car, Gold and Personal loan through SBI YONO App. SBI is offering the lowest interest rate starting from 7.5 per cent to customers applying for the car loan. The SBI has also announced that the applicants will also get 100 per cent on-road finance on select models.

Gold loan applicants will now have flexible repayment options for up to 36 months at the lowest interest of 7.5 per cent. The SBI bank is also offering Personal loans with lending rates as low as 9.6 per cent.

Key highlights of the SBI festival offer:

1] 100 per cent waive-off in processing fee on Car, Gold, Personal and Home Loans in approved projects



2] Credit Score based concessions up to 10bps for Home loans above Rs 30.00 lakh to 1 crore



3] Homebuyers to get 5bps interest concession if applied through SBI YONO app



4] Lowest interest rates on Car and Personal loan starting at 7.5 per cent and 9.6 per cent



5] Lowest interest rates on gold loan at 7.5 per cent



6] Instant in-principle approval of Home, Car, and Gold loans through YONO and



7] Flexible repayment options of up to 3 years for Gold loan customers.

If you are a SBI customer, you can avail a pre-approved paperless personal loan on YONO in just 4 clicks. You can check your eligibility via SMS by typing PAPL <space> <last 4 digits of SBI account number> to 567676.