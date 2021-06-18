हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
State Bank of India

SBI 'Free Gift' alert! Are you receiving these links in your inbox? Steer Clear!

In its latest tweet, SBI has alerted the bank’s users to be very careful with the links that come on their email.

SBI &#039;Free Gift&#039; alert! Are you receiving these links in your inbox? Steer Clear!

New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) is extremely active on social media. The public sector lender also issues several alerts related to consumer convenience and safety from time to time.

In its latest tweet, SBI has alerted the bank’s users to be very careful with the links that come on their email.

“Are you receiving these links in your inbox? Steer Clear! Clicking on these phishing links could lead to loss of your personal and confidential information. Stay alert. Think before you click!,” SBI has tweeted.

The tweet asks bank's customers to stay away from 'Free gift' promises.

Free gift from the national bank of India? Don't take the bait and beware of phishing links offering freebies.

