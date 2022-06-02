हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
SBI General Insurance

SBI General launches new health insurance vertical

It has partnered with Apollo 24/7, an omnichannel digital healthcare provider, to offer access to various services to the insurer's customers.

SBI General launches new health insurance vertical

Non-life insurer SBI General Insurance on Wednesday unveiled its new health insurance vertical.

The company aims to leverage the expansive footprint and network of its parent -- State Bank of India -- to further entrench health insurance penetration in Tier 3 and 4 markets across the country, thereby offering affordable and comprehensive health insurance products, a release said.

The company announced that through the vertical, it will manage in-house servicing of all health insurance claims to deliver a superior and hassle-free customer experience.

It has partnered with Apollo 24/7, an omnichannel digital healthcare provider, to offer access to various services to the insurer's customers.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
SBI General InsuranceHealth insuranceinsurance
Next
Story

How to change photo in Passport? Here is all you want to know

Must Watch

PT1M26S

Namaste India: MS Dhoni met a special fan at Ranchi airport