SBI General launches new health insurance vertical

Non-life insurer SBI General Insurance on Wednesday unveiled its new health insurance vertical.

The company aims to leverage the expansive footprint and network of its parent -- State Bank of India -- to further entrench health insurance penetration in Tier 3 and 4 markets across the country, thereby offering affordable and comprehensive health insurance products, a release said.

The company announced that through the vertical, it will manage in-house servicing of all health insurance claims to deliver a superior and hassle-free customer experience.

It has partnered with Apollo 24/7, an omnichannel digital healthcare provider, to offer access to various services to the insurer's customers.