SBI Innovative Opportunities Fund Launched: Check Dates, Investment And Other Details

New Delhi: SBI Mutual Fund Has announced the launch of the SBI Innovative Opportunities Fund, an open-ended equity scheme following the innovation theme.

The SBI Innovative Opportunities Fund Offer opens on Monday, July 29, 2024, and closes on Monday, August 12, 2024

"The investment objective of the scheme is to provide investors wit opportunities for long term capital appreciation by investing in equity and equity related instruments of companies that seeks to benefit from the adoption of innovative strategies & theme. However, there can be no assurance that the investment objective of the Scheme will be realized. The fund's benchmark would be the Nifty 500 TRI," said the company in a release.

The fund would predominantly invest a) 80%-100% of its assets in Equity and Equity-related instruments of companies that seek to benefit from adoption of innovative strategies & theme (including equity derivatives), with the balance assets as per the following allocation: b) 0 – 20% in Equity and Equity-related instruments of companies other than above (including equity derivatives)c) 0 – 20% in Debt and Debt-related instruments (including securitized debt {upto 20% of the debt portion of the scheme}& debt derivatives) and money market instruments including tri-party reposd) 0 – 10% in Units issued by REITs and InvITs, with the exposure in line with SEBI limits specified from time to time.

The fund may seek investment opportunities in foreign securities including ADR/GDR/Foreign Equity, Overseas ETFs and Debt Securities subject to regulations. Such investment may not exceed 35% of the net assets of the scheme and will be in line with the maximum limits available from time to time. For a detailed asset allocation, refer to the Scheme Information Document.