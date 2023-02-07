SBI News: How to Activate State Bank of India Secure OTP App for Internet Banking Transaction

New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) customers who use online banking, can use the Secure OTP App for generating OTP for Internet Banking related transactions/activities. The applications is available for both Android and iOS customers.

Here is how to register for State Bank of India Secure OTP Application

Download and open SBI Secure OTP app

Enter username and select SIM 1 or SIM 2 to register SBI Secure OTP application (SBI says that No SIM selection required in case of single SIM)

A message will be shown on the screen regarding sending an SMS from the device for validating mobile number

Click on ‘Proceed’ button and an SMS containing a unique code will be sent from the device to a pre-defined Number

Enter password and click on ‘Proceed’

Accept the Terms & Conditions for registration by selecting the check box and click ‘Ok’ button

An OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number

Enter the OTP received and after OTP validation, user will be asked to set the MPIN for SBI Secure OTP app

After that an activation code will be sent to the registered mobile number. This activation code is valid for 10 minutes

User has to complete the activation by login to OnlineSBI

Here is How to Activate SBI Secure OTP App for Internet Banking Transaction

Login to OnlineSBI

Go to profile section and click on Activate Secure OTP link

Enter the activation code received

User registration to SecureOTP app will be completed after successful validation of activation code

Please note that mode of OTP authentication for Internet Banking/Yono Lite will changed to State Bank Secure OTP

User will no longer receive OTP over SMS

Login to SBI Secure OTP application using MPIN



SBI has advised its customers to ensure that the same SIM is in place for generating Secure OTP that was used at the time of registration. Once you have registered for the application in one device the same device has to be used for generating OTP. Meanwhile, if you wish to register from another mobile then insert the same SIM in the new handset and follow the registration process mentioned above.