SBI News: How to Activate State Bank of India Secure OTP App for Internet Banking Transaction
SBI has advised its customers to ensure that the same SIM is in place for generating Secure OTP that was used at the time of registration.
New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) customers who use online banking, can use the Secure OTP App for generating OTP for Internet Banking related transactions/activities. The applications is available for both Android and iOS customers.
Here is how to register for State Bank of India Secure OTP Application
Download and open SBI Secure OTP app
Enter username and select SIM 1 or SIM 2 to register SBI Secure OTP application (SBI says that No SIM selection required in case of single SIM)
A message will be shown on the screen regarding sending an SMS from the device for validating mobile number
Click on ‘Proceed’ button and an SMS containing a unique code will be sent from the device to a pre-defined Number
Enter password and click on ‘Proceed’
Accept the Terms & Conditions for registration by selecting the check box and click ‘Ok’ button
An OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number
Enter the OTP received and after OTP validation, user will be asked to set the MPIN for SBI Secure OTP app
After that an activation code will be sent to the registered mobile number. This activation code is valid for 10 minutes
User has to complete the activation by login to OnlineSBI
Here is How to Activate SBI Secure OTP App for Internet Banking Transaction
Login to OnlineSBI
Go to profile section and click on Activate Secure OTP link
Enter the activation code received
User registration to SecureOTP app will be completed after successful validation of activation code
Please note that mode of OTP authentication for Internet Banking/Yono Lite will changed to State Bank Secure OTP
User will no longer receive OTP over SMS
Login to SBI Secure OTP application using MPIN
SBI has advised its customers to ensure that the same SIM is in place for generating Secure OTP that was used at the time of registration. Once you have registered for the application in one device the same device has to be used for generating OTP. Meanwhile, if you wish to register from another mobile then insert the same SIM in the new handset and follow the registration process mentioned above.
