State Bank of India

SBI offers two-wheeler loans with EMIs starting at Rs 256: Check interest rate, eligibility

New Delhi: India’s largest public-owned bank, the State Bank of India (SBI), is providing two-wheeler loans at one of the lowest interest rates. The bank, on Wednesday, in a tweet, said that customers can buy a new two-wheeler on EMI of just Rs 256 per Rs 10,000. 

Moreover, the bank has also made it easier for customers to apply for two-wheeler loans. Bike or scooter buyers can take loans from SBI by applying for a pre-approved loan through SBI YONO App. 

“Gear up for your dream ride! Avail pre-approved SBI Easy Ride loan for your two-wheeler through YONO,” SBI said in its tweet. 

SBI Two-Wheeler Loan Eligibility

The bank said that having an SBI account is now more rewarding, as customers can apply for two-wheeler loans instantly via the YONO app. “Having an account with SBI is more rewarding now! You can avail of Pre-approved Two-wheeler loans instantly at your convenience on a 24*7 basis through YONO app in just few clicks,” SBI said.

Currently, SBI is offering loans to a category of customers that are pre-selected based on the parameters defined by the state-owned lender. “Presently, this loan is being offered to category of customers who are pre-selected on certain parameters pre-defined by us,” the SBI stated.

SBI Two-Wheeler Loan Amount 

SBI is currently offering loans on two-wheelers worth Rs 20,000 to up to 3 lakh. Customers can apply for loans for a maximum duration period of 48 months to enjoy lower monthly EMIs. Also Read: LIC IPO: Centre could launch initial public offer in the January-March quarter

SBI Two-Wheeler Loan Interest 

SBI is offering its two-wheeler loans at a competitive interest rate starting from just 10.50 per annum. Pre-approved customers can take loans worth up to 85% of the on-road price of the bike or scooter that they wish to buy. Moreover, customers don’t need to visit the bank to avail of loans at attractive rates. Also Read: Facebook’s Meta to soon launch high-tech gloves to let you feel VR objects as if they're real

