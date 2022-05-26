New Delhi: Country’s largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI) has launched the Real Time Xpress Credit (RTXC) on YONO.

"The bank’s flagship personal loan product for salaried customers – Xpress Credit has a Digital Avatar now. Customers can now avail RTXC from the comfort of their homes through YONO – which is going to be 100% paperless and digital. The end-to-end 8 step journey would be easy and instant for the customers," SBI statement said.



Under Real Time Xpress Credit, Central/ State Government and Defence salaried customers of SBI will no longer be required to visit the branch for availing a personal loan. The credit checks, eligibility, sanction & documentation will now be done digitally in real-time.

Dinesh Khara, Chairman, SBI said, “We are pleased to introduce Real Time Xpress Credit (RTXC) Loan facility for our eligible salaried customers on YONO. The Xpress Credit product will enable our customers to experience a digital, hassle-free, and paperless loan process. We at SBI constantly endeavour to offer technology-led enhanced digital banking experience to the customers in order to simplify banking.”

The digitalization of Xpress Credit delivery will also help the bank to do away with the need to handle and store enormous paperwork, SBI added.

YONO, which has 4.83 crore registered users, witnessed almost 1 crore average daily logins in Q4 FY22. In terms of digital lending, the bank disbursed pre-approved personal loans worth Rs. 6,477 crore through YONO in the same period. SBI also has the highest number of followers on Facebook and Twitter amongst all banks worldwide, SBI added.