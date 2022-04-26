SBI shares 5 quick points on debit, credit card security

New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) recently came up with a comprehensive digital security guidelines for customers. The guidelines pertain to what the customers should do and what not to ensure their digital transactions are safe and secured.

Here are 5 quick points which the customers should remember regarding their debit, credit card security.



1. Beware of your surroundings while performing ATM transactions through ATM machines or POS devices

2. Cover the keypad while entering the PIN

3. Always verify the authenticity of e-commerce websites before performing the transactions

4. Manage your debit card transactions through online Banking

5. Set a limit for card transactions at e-commerce platforms, POS and ATM both for domestic and international transactions

SBI is also extremely active on social media. The public sector lender issues several alerts related to consumer convenience and safety from time to time.