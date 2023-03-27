SBI WhatsApp Banking: How To Check Your Account Balance And Get Details Of 8 Other Services For Free

New Delhi: Public Sector Bank State Bank of India (SBI), provides a variety of online and mobile services for the convenience of its clients. SBI WhatsApp Banking is one of several hassle-free options that the bank has introduced to handle all of your banking inquiries. To use the SBI services, you only need to use your mobile device to quickly scan the QR code.

The following are the steps for signing up with SBI Whatsapp Banking:

- Go to the SBI website, https://bank.sbi, where the instructions for signing up for Watsapp Banking are listed.

- To use the SBI services, just use your mobile device to scan the QR code. - To begin, send the word "Hello" from your WhatsApp number to +919022690226. Then, follow the chat-instructions. bot's

- As an alternative, you can send an SMS with the following format to +91720893314 from your SBI-registered mobile number by following the procedures below:

- You will receive a confirmation message on the Whatsapp account associated with your registered mobile number if registration is successful.

- To get started, send a "Hello" from your WhatsApp number to +919022690226. Then, follow the chat-instructions.

Currently SBI offers 9 banking services via Whatsapp. Here is the list of services you can avail via SBI WhatsApp Banking platform

1. Account Balance

2. Mini statemen

3. Pension slip service

4. Information on Loan products (Home loan, Car loan, Gold loan, Personal loan, Educational loan) – FAQ and Interest rates

5. Information on Deposit products (Savings Account, Recurring deposit, Term deposit – Features and Interest rates

6. NRI services (NRE Account, NRO Account) – Features and Interest rates

7. Opening of Insta Accounts (Features /Eligibility, Requirements & FAQ)

8. Contacts/Grievance redressal helplines

9. Pre approved loan queries (Personal loan, Car loan, Two wheeler loan)

However, you must ensure that your bank account number is updated along with the cellphone number from which the SMS is sent. If you haven't updated your mobile number, you will have to go to your branch to get it done.