SBI WhatsApp service: These 9 services are available on SBI WhatsApp Banking platform

New Delhi: India's public sector largest lender State Bank of India offers a host of online and mobile based services for the comfort of its customers. Among several hassle free services is the SBI WhatsApp Banking service that has been launched by the bank to address all your Banking queries. All you have to do is simply scan the QR using your mobile and avail the services offered by the SBI.

Currently SBI offers 9 banking services via Whatsapp. Here is the list of services you can avail via SBI WhatsApp Banking platform

1. Account Balance

2. Mini statemen

3. Pension slip service

4. Information on Loan products (Home loan, Car loan, Gold loan, Personal loan, Educational loan) – FAQ and Interest rates

5. Information on Deposit products (Savings Account, Recurring deposit, Term deposit – Features and Interest rates

6. NRI services (NRE Account, NRO Account) – Features and Interest rates

7. Opening of Insta Accounts (Features /Eligibility, Requirements & FAQ)

8. Contacts/Grievance redressal helplines

9. Pre approved loan queries (Personal loan, Car loan, Two wheeler loan)

Here are the steps for registering for SBI Whatsapp Banking service

- Visit SBI website, https://bank.sbi where the steps for registering on Watsapp Banking have been detailed.

- Simply scan the QR using your mobile and avail the services offered by SBI

- You will be prompted to send “Hi” from your WhatsApp Number to +919022690226 and follow the instructions given by the Chat-Bot

- Alternatively you can send an SMS in the following format “WAREG< >ACCOUNT NUMBER” TO +91720893314 from your registered mobile number with SBI and follow the below steps:

- If registration is successful then you will get a confirmation message on your Whatsapp linked to your registered mobile number

- Send a “Hi” from your WhatsApp Number to +919022690226 and follow the instructions given by the Chat-Bot

However, do note the SMS format and destination mobile number. Also make sure that your mobile number, from which the SMS is sent, is updated with your Bank account number. If not, visit your Branch and update your mobile number.