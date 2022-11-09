topStoriesenglish
SBI YONO a/c will be closed if you don't update PAN card number via THIS link? Here's the truth behind viral post

A Fake message is being issued in the name of SBI and it is asking customers to update their PAN number to avoid their account from getting blocked. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Nov 09, 2022, 02:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Lately a viral message is being sent to various SBI customers. The fake message asks SBI YONO account holders to update PAN card number via a certain link. Customers must note that SBI never asks for personal details through messages.

Rebutting the claims made in the viral post, PIB has tweeted that a Fake message is being issued in the name of SBI and it is asking customers to update their PAN number to avoid their account from getting blocked. PIB has further cautioned that people should Never respond to emails/SMS asking to share their personal or banking details. Additionally PIB has said that people can report such fake messages at report.phishing@sbi.co.in.

How to get messages fact-checked by PIB

If you get any such suspicious message, you can always know its authenticity and check if the news is for real or it is a fake news. For that, you need to send the message to https://factcheck.pib.gov.in. Alternatively you can send a WhatsApp message to +918799711259 for fact check. You can also send your message to pibfactcheck@gmail.com. The fact check information is also available on https://pib.gov.in.

