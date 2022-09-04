NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
SBI

SBI YONO: Customers can now open 'Savings Account' online in a few clicks; Here is all you need to know

The entire process is fully digital, meaning not a single branch visit required. Besides, Know-your-customer (KYC) is done through  Aadhaar authentication and Video call. Customers can avail the service anytime and anywhere.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 04, 2022, 01:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Open SBI digital saving account without branch visit required through KYC video feature.
  • The facility is available anytime and anywhere for customers.
  • Customers need to apply on YONO app to begin the process.

Trending Photos

SBI YONO: Customers can now open 'Savings Account' online in a few clicks; Here is all you need to know

New Delhi: Making the process of opening a saving bank account easier and contactless, India’s largest bank State Bank of India (SBI) has informed that customers can now open a SBI digital saving account from anywhere without any need to visit the branch physcially. The new facility called KYC video feature allows to open Saving Account through contanct less procedures. This new feature is powered by Aritifical intelligence, which is safe and secure.

Not only customers can open account from their homes but also the facility is available 24X7, meaning they can avail it anytime. Customers need to apply on YONO app to begin the process.

Announcing the new facility, SBI tweeted a video on September 3 and wrote, “You may open a #SavingsAccount with us without going to the bank. You may create a savings account ANYTIME and ANYWHERE thanks to the brand-new KYC video function, which streamlines the procedure. Apply now on YONO!”

Customers won’t need to visit the physical branch of the bank to open a saving bank account. SBI new feature called e-Kyc video allows the bank to open customers’ digital saving account without the need of physical presence.

According to the SBI tweet, the entire process is fully digital, meaning not a single branch visit required. Besides, Know your customer (KYC) is done through  Aadhaar authentication and Video call. You just need to open your video camera and the bank staff will verify your identity.

Keeping the customer satisfaction first, the process is quick and hassle-free. You can schedule call as per your convenience.  Morover, YONO – SBI official app – registration process is also become simple once the account is opened.

Each individual can open only one SBI Digital savings account, as per SBI webiste. The Digital Savings account can be closed by making a written request at the home branch only. Besides, Branch selected by the applicant will be considered as Home Branch for opening Digital Savings Account.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
UP TO BIHAR... Demand for survey of madrasas
DNA Video
Mahabharat on madrasas, opposition flared up on the orders of Yogi government.
DNA Video
Namaste India: Will run madrassa, not show paper?
DNA Video
DNA: Desi 'plastic surgery' of fingerprints
DNA Video
DNA: Will 3 weekly off make you smart or lazy?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: More than half of doctors in India are fake!
DNA Video
DNA: INS Vikrant's indigenous revolution at sea
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 2, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Will run madrasas but not willing to show documents?
DNA Video
DNA: Twitter’s new Edit Tweet feature