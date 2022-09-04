New Delhi: Making the process of opening a saving bank account easier and contactless, India’s largest bank State Bank of India (SBI) has informed that customers can now open a SBI digital saving account from anywhere without any need to visit the branch physcially. The new facility called KYC video feature allows to open Saving Account through contanct less procedures. This new feature is powered by Aritifical intelligence, which is safe and secure.

Not only customers can open account from their homes but also the facility is available 24X7, meaning they can avail it anytime. Customers need to apply on YONO app to begin the process.

Announcing the new facility, SBI tweeted a video on September 3 and wrote, “You may open a #SavingsAccount with us without going to the bank. You may create a savings account ANYTIME and ANYWHERE thanks to the brand-new KYC video function, which streamlines the procedure. Apply now on YONO!”

You may open a #SavingsAccount with us without going to the bank. You may create a savings account ANYTIME and ANYWHERE thanks to the brand-new KYC video function, which streamlines the procedure. Apply now on YONO!#SBI #KYC #DigitalSavingAccount #YONOSBI #AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/XlclpMFy0M — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) September 3, 2022

Customers won’t need to visit the physical branch of the bank to open a saving bank account. SBI new feature called e-Kyc video allows the bank to open customers’ digital saving account without the need of physical presence.

According to the SBI tweet, the entire process is fully digital, meaning not a single branch visit required. Besides, Know your customer (KYC) is done through Aadhaar authentication and Video call. You just need to open your video camera and the bank staff will verify your identity.

Keeping the customer satisfaction first, the process is quick and hassle-free. You can schedule call as per your convenience. Morover, YONO – SBI official app – registration process is also become simple once the account is opened.

Each individual can open only one SBI Digital savings account, as per SBI webiste. The Digital Savings account can be closed by making a written request at the home branch only. Besides, Branch selected by the applicant will be considered as Home Branch for opening Digital Savings Account.