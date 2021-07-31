SBI YONO Lite app: THIS new feature will make online banking safe; Check how to register

State Bank of India (SBI) has come up with a new feature to its Yono Lite app as it provides safety for customers and prevents online frauds in digital transactions. To get these features, a user needs to update their existing app to keep using the SBI Yono Lite.

In a tweet, SBI revealed, "Now online banking is more secure than ever with SBI! Download the latest YONO Lite app now".

This new feature is called SIM binding which comes with technology that further ensures safety for online transactions. It allows one user per device with a registered mobile number. There is a one-time registration with the registered mobile number that needs to be done after upgrading the app to the Yono Lite app version 5.3.48.

Here’s how to register for SBI YONO Lite app:

Android users

Go to Playstore and download the YONO Lite SBI app

To start the registration, select SIM 1 or SIM 2, whichever is registered with SBI and if there is only a single SIM, then there is no need of selecting any SIM.

An SMS will pop up on your screen for validating the mobile number.

Tap on the ‘Proceed’ button and a message with a unique code will be sent from the device to a predefined number.

Then send the SMS

After that fill username and password and then tap on the REGISTER button for registration.

Choose the checkbox and click the ‘Ok’ button to accept the Terms and Conditions for registration.

Then an activation code will be provided to the registered mobile number and it will be valid for 30 minutes.

By inputting the Activation code in the app, the user has to complete the activation process.

Then you can easily log in to the YONO Lite application.

iOS users

Go to the App store and download the YONO Lite app. A message will show from the device that will basically validate the mobile number.

Tap on the ‘Proceed’ button, a unique code that needs to be auto-filled in the default SMS app with a pre-defined Number. The SMS should be sent within 30 seconds from the Phone number linked with SBI Account to proceed.

After that enter username and password and click on the REGISTER button on the registration screen.

Choose the checkbox and click the ‘Ok’ button to accept the Terms and Conditions for registration. Then an activation code will be sent to the registered mobile number.

Then a user needs to complete the activation by inputting the Activation code in the app.

Users can now log in to the YONO Lite application.

"Bank Securely with YONO SBI! YONO SBI is levelling up its security features. The new upgrade will allow access to YONO SBI only from the phone which has the mobile number registered with the bank," earlier, SBI had tweeted about the new version of the SBI Yono app.