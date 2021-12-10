SBI YONO, net banking services won’t be available for 5 hours on THIS day: Check details here

New Delhi: Due to a technical upgrade, SBI internet banking services will be suspended for five hours (300 minutes) on Saturday. On December 11, 2021, the upgrade will take place from 11:30 p.m. until 4:30 a.m. In a tweet on Thursday, the State Bank of India warned its consumers of the outage. INB, Yono, Yono Lite, Yono Business, and UPI are among the SBI online banking services that would be unavailable during this time. Customers were also asked to remain patient as the bank worked to improve their banking experience.

SBI tweeted, "We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we strive to provide a better banking experience." It further said " We will be undertaking technology upgrade in early morning hours on 11th Dec 2021 from 23:30 hrs to 4:30 hrs (300 minutes). During this period, INB/ Yono / Yono Lite / Yono Business / UPI will be unavailable. We regret the inconvenience and request you to bear with us."

It should be mentioned that the upgrade work is being done in the early morning for the convenience of the consumers.

SBI, a Fortune 500 corporation, is a public sector banking and financial services statutory body based in Mumbai, India. According to the bank's website, sbi.co.in, SBI is India's largest bank, with a quarter of the market share, and services over 45 crore customers through a network of over 22,000 branches, 62617 ATMs/ADWMs, and 71,968 BC shops.

SBI General Insurance, SBI Life Insurance, SBI Mutual Fund, SBI Card, and other subsidiaries of the bank have diversified industries. It has a global presence, with 229 offices in 31 different countries, and operates across time zones.

Live TV

#mute