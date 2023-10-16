New Delhi: India's largest public sector lender State Bank Of India (SBI) has made an important announcement regarding its Unified Payments Interface (UPI) services.

The bank has said that it has undertaken technology upgradation due to which customers might face intermittent fluctuations in the bank's UPI Services. SBI, without divulging any details has said that it will update the customers soon on this.

SBI has tweeted:

Meanwhile, SBI recently launched 'Mobile Handheld Device' service for its customers that will provide banking accessibility to them at their doorstep.

The Mobile Handheld Device will provide five core banking services i.e. cash withdrawal, cash deposit, fund transfer, balance inquiry and mini statement in its initial phase that account for more than 75% of the total transactions conducted at SBI's CSP outlets. Additionally, the bank plans to expand its offerings by including services such as enrolments under social security schemes, account opening, remittance and card-based services shortly.