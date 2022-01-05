हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sensex today

Sensex rallies 367 points to reclaim 60K; Nifty above 17,900

The 30-share index surged 367.22 points or 0.61 per cent to end at 60,223.15. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 120 points or 0.67 per cent to 17,925.25.

Sensex rallies 367 points to reclaim 60K; Nifty above 17,900

Mumbai: Rising for the fourth straight session, equity benchmark Sensex rallied 367 points to reclaim the 60,000-mark on Wednesday, driven by strong gains in banking and financial stocks amid a supportive trend in European equities.

The 30-share index surged 367.22 points or 0.61 per cent to end at 60,223.15. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 120 points or 0.67 per cent to 17,925.25.

Bajaj Finserv was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising over 5 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finance, Kotak Bank, Axis Bank, Tata Steel, HDFC Bank, Asian Paints and ICICI Bank.

On the other hand, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HCL Tech, Wipro and PowerGrid were among the laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul ended in the red, while Tokyo was positive.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading with significant gains in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude slipped 0.01 per cent to USD 79.99 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital market, buying shares worth Rs 1,273.86 crore on Tuesday, according to stock exchange data.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sensex todayNifty 50BSE SensexBSENSENifty
Next
Story

Check SBI’s service charges on IMPS, NEFT and RTGS transactions– See complete chart here

Must Watch

PT13M18S

3 accused arrested in Bulli Bai app case till now- Hemant Nagrale