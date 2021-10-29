हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sensex today

Sensex slumps 678 points; Nifty ends below 17,700

The 30-share index plunged 677.77 points or 1.13 per cent to end at 59,306.93. Similarly, the NSE Nifty fell 185.60 points or 1.04 per cent to 17,671.65.

Sensex slumps 678 points; Nifty ends below 17,700

Mumbai: Equity benchmark Sensex tanked 678 points on Friday, tracking losses in index majors Reliance Industries, Infosys and HDFC Bank amid a weak trend in global markets.

The 30-share index plunged 677.77 points or 1.13 per cent to end at 59,306.93. Similarly, the NSE Nifty fell 185.60 points or 1.04 per cent to 17,671.65.

Tech Mahindra was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 3 per cent, followed by NTPC, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank and Reliance Industries.

On the other hand, UltraTech Cement, Tata Steel, Maruti, Titan and Dr Reddy's were among the gainers.

"The domestic market continued to witness selling as energy and private bank stocks remained under pressure following dull global sentiments," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

European markets opened weak even as the ECB decided to keep policy rates unchanged despite the inflationary pressure. US futures were trading in red following slow GDP growth and disappointing earnings from tech giants, he noted.

"Decisions of the Fed in its meeting next week will be a major factor that will drive global equities in the coming days," Nair added.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai and Tokyo ended with gains, while Hong Kong and Seoul were in the red.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading with losses in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude advanced 0.23 per cent to USD 83.85 per barrel.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sensex todayNifty 50BSE SensexBSENSENifty
Next
Story

e-ATM for Mutual Funds: ICICI Direct launches facility for instant payout on redemptions

Must Watch

PT5M1S

Jammu And Kashmir: Students from outside states on target of terrorists