New Delhi: Will bank branches be closed for 6 days in a row from September 13 to September 18? The answer is a simple NO. Though banks will be closed between the above mentioned dates, not all states will observe the same regional festivities, and hence, banks will not be closed simultaneously in all the states from September 13 to September 18.

Following Bank Holidays Are To Be Observed By Various States From September 13 September 18. But all the states will not observe holidays on all the below mentioned dates.

September 13 — Ramdev Jayanti / Teja Dashmi (Friday) — Rajasthan

September 14 — Second Saturday / Onam — All over India / Kerala

September 15 — Sunday / Thiruvonam — All over India / Kerala

September 16 — Eid-e-Milad (Monday) — All over India

September 17 — Indra Jatra (Tuesday) — Sikkim

September 18 — Sree Narayana Guru Jayanti (Wednesday) — Kerala

Bank Closures for Weekends in September 2024

In addition to the holidays, banks will be closed on the following weekends:

- Sundays: September 1, 8, 15, 22, 29

- Second Saturday: September 14

- Fourth Saturday: September 28

The Reserve Bank of India categorises its holidays into three groups: Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act; Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, it's important to note that bank holidays differ from state to state and are not observed by all banks. These holidays are often based on local festivals or specific occasions announced in those states.