Service charges for Post office savings a/c, issue of duplicate passport and more

New Delhi: Post Office account users can use a host of services that it offers by paying nominal fees as service charge. These services include some very basic things like getting duplicate passbook, a new cheque book or clearance in outstanding cheques among many other facilities.
Here are some details of service charges that the Post Office charges you.
Bouncing of cheque
In case of bouncing of cheque Rs 50 is charges as service charge
Issue of duplicate passbook
Rs 50 will be charged for issue of duplicate passbook
Issue of statement of account
Rs 20 will be charged in each case of issue of statement of account
Issue of deposit receipt
Rs 20 will be charged in each case of issue of deposit receipt
Issue of passbook in lieu of lost or mutilated certificate
Rs 10 per registration will be charged for issue of passbook in lieu of lost or mutilated certificate
Cancellation or change of nomination
Rs 50 will be charged for cancellation or change of nomination
Transfer of account
Rs 100 will be charged for Transfer of account
Pledging of account
Rs 100 will be charged for Pledging of account
Issue of cheque book in Savings Bank Account
Will there is zero fees for upto 10 leaves in a calander year, you will be charged Rs 2 for each leaf thereafter
Charges on dishonour of cheque
Rs 100 will be charged for dishonour of cheque
Outstanding cheque
Rs 30 for first thousand or part, Rs 31 for each additional thousand or part. In case of bouncing of cheque Rs 50 is charges as service charge.