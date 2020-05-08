हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
post office

Service charges for Post office savings a/c, issue of duplicate passport and more

Here are some details of service charges that the Post Office charges you.

Service charges for Post office savings a/c, issue of duplicate passport and more

New Delhi: Post Office account users can use a host of services that it offers by paying nominal fees as service charge. These services include some very basic things like getting duplicate passbook, a new cheque book or clearance in outstanding cheques among many other facilities.

Here are some details of service charges that the Post Office charges you.

Bouncing of cheque

 

In case of bouncing of cheque Rs 50 is charges as service charge

 

Issue of duplicate passbook

 

Rs 50 will be charged for issue of duplicate passbook

 

Issue of statement of account

 

Rs 20 will be charged in each case of issue of statement of account

 

Issue of deposit receipt

 

Rs 20 will be charged in each case of issue of deposit receipt

 

Issue of passbook in lieu of lost or mutilated certificate

 

Rs 10 per registration will be charged for issue of passbook in lieu of lost or mutilated certificate

 

Cancellation or change of nomination

 

Rs 50 will be charged for cancellation or change of nomination

 

Transfer of account

 

Rs 100 will be charged for Transfer of account

 

Pledging of account

 

Rs 100 will be charged for Pledging of account

 

Issue of cheque book in Savings Bank Account

 

Will there is zero fees for upto 10 leaves in a calander year, you will be charged Rs 2 for each leaf thereafter

 

Charges on dishonour of cheque

 

Rs 100 will be charged for dishonour of cheque

 

Outstanding cheque

 

Rs 30 for first thousand or part, Rs 31 for each additional thousand or part. In case of bouncing of cheque Rs 50 is charges as service charge.

